Cullen Capital Management LLC Takes $650,000 Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,733,000 after acquiring an additional 208,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,948,000 after acquiring an additional 42,530 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,017,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,950,000 after acquiring an additional 111,965 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 837,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,313,000 after acquiring an additional 37,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $202.25 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $211.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

