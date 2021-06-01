Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Short Interest Up 57.8% in May

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the April 29th total of 912,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CYRN opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. Cyren has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.97.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter. Cyren had a negative net margin of 52.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyren during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cyren by 115.7% during the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 60,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyren during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyren by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.

