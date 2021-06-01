D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 6,560 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CEF. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 77.2% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,865,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,410,000 after acquiring an additional 812,937 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,608,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,424,000 after acquiring an additional 752,877 shares during the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC now owns 1,015,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,641,000 after acquiring an additional 610,051 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,854,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,506,000 after acquiring an additional 368,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 429,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 154,648 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CEF opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

