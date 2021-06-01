D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires New Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 18.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in AutoZone by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in AutoZone by 115.5% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 5.1% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total transaction of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AZO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,519.89.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,406.60 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,074.45 and a 1 year high of $1,542.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,473.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,284.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 147.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 86.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

