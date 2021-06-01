D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys Shares of 7,440 First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in First American Financial by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 27,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.19. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $66.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. First American Financial’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.