D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTXO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 981.6% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $33.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.34.

