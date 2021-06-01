D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 21.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $3,555,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Energizer stock opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.23. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

ENR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

