D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $380,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $458,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 48,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51.

