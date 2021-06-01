Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Shares Down 13.2%

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) dropped 13.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $86.51 and last traded at $86.51. Approximately 335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.70.

Separately, Mizuho lowered shares of Daifuku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Daifuku alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.77.

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers automated warehousing, various storage and transport, and sorting and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for smartphones and tablet computers.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Daifuku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daifuku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.