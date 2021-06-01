Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) PT Lowered to GBX 1,015 at Barclays

Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,015 ($13.26) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DMGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of LON:DMGT opened at GBX 895 ($11.69) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 885.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 823.11. The firm has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. Daily Mail and General Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 601 ($7.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 997 ($13.03).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Daily Mail and General Trust’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

About Daily Mail and General Trust

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

