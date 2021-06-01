Dakota Wealth Management Buys 4,354 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 21.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.2% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MA traded up $3.29 on Tuesday, hitting $363.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $360.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.65.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

