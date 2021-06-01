Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 870 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $9.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,365.97. The stock had a trading volume of 31,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,305.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,012.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

