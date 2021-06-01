Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,025,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 16.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,915,000 after buying an additional 42,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded down $9.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $246.44. 71,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,519. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.14 and a fifty-two week high of $261.43. The firm has a market cap of $175.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

