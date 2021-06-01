Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $251.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.72. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $163.14 and a 1-year high of $261.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

