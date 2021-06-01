Datamine (DAM) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Datamine has a market cap of $752,271.20 and $154,503.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00130485 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002678 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.83 or 0.00783410 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,339,152 coins. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.