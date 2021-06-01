Davidson Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Etsy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $180,020.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,436 shares in the company, valued at $482,961.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.28. 53,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,786,281. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.55. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.82 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist cut their price objective on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Etsy from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.87.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

