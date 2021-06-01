Davidson Capital Management Inc. Purchases 14,571 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 28,021.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,424 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 211.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 472,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,699,000 after buying an additional 320,642 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Truist upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $4.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.85. 103,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average of $65.29. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

