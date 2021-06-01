Davis R M Inc. Cuts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

EMR opened at $95.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.15 and a 200 day moving average of $86.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.