Davis R M Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,998 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,545,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,122,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,135,000 after buying an additional 560,166 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 570.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 390,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 332,383 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,014,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,105,000 after acquiring an additional 262,456 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,593,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $22.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.28.

