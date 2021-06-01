Davis R M Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $459,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $299.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.17 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APD. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

