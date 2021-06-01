Davis R M Inc. Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,069 shares of company stock worth $54,063,349 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $260.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.93 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.