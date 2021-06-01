Davis R M Inc. Sells 130 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $421.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $417.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $296.49 and a twelve month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

