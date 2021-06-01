DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.98

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.98 and last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 21660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

DCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of DCP Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.93.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 3.57.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 12,872.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,204,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,377,000 after buying an additional 9,133,888 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 129.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,516,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,817,000 after buying an additional 2,547,109 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth $53,769,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $31,780,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 20.2% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,312,000 after buying an additional 747,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

