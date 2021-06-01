DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $123,629.00

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00061010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.36 or 0.00296825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00188642 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $369.51 or 0.00993831 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00032594 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

