DeGate Price Up 7.6% This Week (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeGate has a market cap of $27.73 million and $39,889.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeGate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00061557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.43 or 0.00298426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00192126 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $365.30 or 0.01014726 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00031214 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,995,774 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.