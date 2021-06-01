Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Raymond James

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.72.

DELL stock opened at $98.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.20. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $103.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after buying an additional 2,570,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,206,000 after acquiring an additional 569,698 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 86,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,223,000 after purchasing an additional 955,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,990 shares during the period. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

