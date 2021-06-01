DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Down 23.5% This Week

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $77.09 million and approximately $85,332.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $2.95 or 0.00007912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00060539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.20 or 0.00303169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.76 or 0.00192185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.18 or 0.00970004 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00033185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

