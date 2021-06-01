Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €122.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbus has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €113.46 ($133.48).

Get Airbus alerts:

EPA AIR opened at €106.66 ($125.48) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €99.62 and its 200 day moving average is €94.75. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.