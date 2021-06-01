DFSocial Gaming Price Hits $283.40 on Major Exchanges (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $2.13 million and $13,738.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for about $283.40 or 0.00783830 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00061308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.46 or 0.00299989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.88 or 0.00190517 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.05 or 0.01001355 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

