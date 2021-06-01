Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Position Lifted by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,602,000 after purchasing an additional 258,833 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $122,963,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Diageo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,489,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Diageo by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after buying an additional 54,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 313.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after buying an additional 494,091 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $193.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.60. The company has a market cap of $113.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $193.70.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

