Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.310-0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million-$192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.94 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.69.

NASDAQ APPS traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.71. 3,913,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,594,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.68. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

