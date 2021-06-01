Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $23,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 1.89. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $31.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock worth $4,676,300 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

