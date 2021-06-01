Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,712,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.26% of PQ Group worth $24,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PQG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PQ Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in PQ Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PQ Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PQ Group news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,224,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $16,458,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

PQG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CL King lifted their price objective on PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PQ Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

NYSE PQG opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. PQ Group had a positive return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

