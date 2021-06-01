Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 744,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,895 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $24,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,239,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 199,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 26,847 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 314,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 236,445 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patricio Cuesta bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $83,370.00. Also, Director Tim Minges bought 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,958. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 58,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,080 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TUP shares. Citigroup upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tupperware Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

TUP stock opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $38.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.42.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

