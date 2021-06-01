Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,931 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.54% of Nabors Industries worth $23,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Nabors Industries has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.90.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $93.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.77. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $461.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -58.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

