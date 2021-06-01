Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 795,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.11% of Northwest Pipe worth $22,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,973,000 after purchasing an additional 131,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWPX opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average of $31.46. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $22.48 and a twelve month high of $38.08.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Northwest Pipe news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,586.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $247,253 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWPX. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

