Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,699,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,042 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.69% of CVR Energy worth $25,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,101,000 after buying an additional 274,072 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $7,642,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 63,412 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 825.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 244,952 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.96. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVI. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

