Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 408 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 281,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $24,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 57.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

NPK opened at $101.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.40. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.49 and a 52 week high of $117.87. The stock has a market cap of $713.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.67.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter.

National Presto Industries Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK).

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.