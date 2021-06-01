Diversified Gas & Oil (OTCMKTS:DGOCF) Trading Down 1.3%

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:DGOCF)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 39,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 15,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66.

About Diversified Gas & Oil (OTCMKTS:DGOCF)

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

