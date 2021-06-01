Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Shares in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Camden National by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,185,000 after acquiring an additional 94,038 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Camden National by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Camden National by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 39,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Camden National by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Camden National by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National Co. has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 31.81%. Analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAC. Raymond James increased their price objective on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

