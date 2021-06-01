Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Shares in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $162.75 on Tuesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $108.57 and a one year high of $177.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.12 and its 200 day moving average is $150.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -429.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAFM shares. Stephens lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.29.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

