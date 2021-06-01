Diversified Trust Co Acquires Shares of 1,865 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $151.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.10 and a 12-month high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $114,428.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,226.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total value of $726,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,765,092.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,944 shares of company stock valued at $21,072,210 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

