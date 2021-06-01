Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 3,645 Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,414,000 after buying an additional 27,652 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of BIPC opened at $71.58 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $77.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average is $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.