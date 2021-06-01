Diversified Trust Co Makes New $272,000 Investment in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,875 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GABC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,263,000 after purchasing an additional 111,739 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,993,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 50,793 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 222,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 50,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 45.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 113,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 35,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average is $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.79.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $53.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

In related news, Director U Butch Klem sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $223,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 15,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $746,069.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,732.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,127 shares of company stock worth $1,853,856. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

