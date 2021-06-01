Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 1,934 The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 66,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $139.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.06 and a 200-day moving average of $124.22.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $857,546.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $649,463.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,861.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,783 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THG. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

