Diversified Trust Co Sells 184 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 59.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Booking by 7.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Booking by 4.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2,327.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $24,705,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG opened at $2,361.55 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,532.83 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a PE ratio of 138.10, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,362.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,230.90.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

