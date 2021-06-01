Diversified Trust Co Sells 707 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,968,000 after acquiring an additional 655,652 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,424,000 after buying an additional 972,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,963,000 after buying an additional 57,023 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,193,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 308,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after buying an additional 35,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.66. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.27 million. Analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

