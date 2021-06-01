Doctors Coin (DRS) Price Tops $0.58 on Exchanges

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001587 BTC on exchanges. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $132.94 million and $161,212.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00074291 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000398 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000102 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.