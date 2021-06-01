Dohj LLC Acquires 3,901 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 7.8% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 87,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 540,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,977,000 after acquiring an additional 28,375 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $76.80. 9,286,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.58.

