Dohj LLC Acquires Shares of 8,340 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,698,000 after purchasing an additional 527,334 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after acquiring an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,128,000 after acquiring an additional 168,588 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.08. 32,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,735. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $120.25 and a 1-year high of $128.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.63.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

